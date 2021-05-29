Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $1.37 Million in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in VICI Properties by 7.5% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,898,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,410,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,957,000 after acquiring an additional 305,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,451,000.

NYSE:VICI opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.83 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 13,200 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $373,032.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

