Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.15% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

IPAY stock opened at $69.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.93. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $47.62 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.