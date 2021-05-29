Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,218 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after buying an additional 17,853 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,686,000.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $121.04 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $124.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.55.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

