Bata Hits 24-Hour Volume of $113.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Bata has a total market capitalization of $55,569.65 and $113.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bata has traded down 27.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bata

Bata is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official website is bata.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Bata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

