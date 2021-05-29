BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.15.

BCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get BCE alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 67,500.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.44. BCE has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $50.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 122.22%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.