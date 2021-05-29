Beaxy Reaches One Day Volume of $22.00 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, Beaxy has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Beaxy has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $22.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00076189 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00018104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.02 or 0.00881702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.49 or 0.09199499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00090435 BTC.

Beaxy Profile

BXY is a coin. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,295,490 coins. The official website for Beaxy is beaxy.com . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official Twitter account is @BeaxyExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beaxy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

