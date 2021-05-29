Benz (BENZ) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Benz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Benz has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Benz has a total market cap of $694.66 and $25.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00313052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00192068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $287.72 or 0.00822245 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . Benz’s official website is eaglepay.io

Buying and Selling Benz

