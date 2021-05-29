Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.65.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYND. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total value of $690,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Beyond Meat by 100.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,854,000 after purchasing an additional 153,432 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Beyond Meat by 6.8% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $639,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth $2,227,000. Institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,984,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151,478. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -111.86 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a current ratio of 18.12. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.38.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

