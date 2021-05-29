BiFi Trading Down 13% This Week (BIFI)

BiFi (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last seven days, BiFi has traded 13% lower against the US dollar. BiFi has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $388,436.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BiFi coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00046364 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.44 or 0.00262810 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00043667 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007870 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002322 BTC.

About BiFi

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 998,206,747 coins and its circulating supply is 105,562,090 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

