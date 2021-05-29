BinaryX Achieves Market Cap of $7.48 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for about $6.00 or 0.00017344 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $7.48 million and $44,949.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000882 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009826 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $936.23 or 0.02706329 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,201,433 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,999 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.