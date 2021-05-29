Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading 7% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 19.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market cap of $766,407.13 and $5.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0209 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,828.42 or 1.00102503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00034583 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.84 or 0.00416299 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $357.22 or 0.01026720 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.83 or 0.00502482 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003557 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007275 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00082198 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004054 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (CRYPTO:BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 36,661,487 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

