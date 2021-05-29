BitCoal Price Hits $0.0055 on Major Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $24,785.52 and approximately $7.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.10 or 0.00763714 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003030 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

