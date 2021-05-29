Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Reaches $17.18 on Top Exchanges (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for $17.18 or 0.00049364 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $318.99 million and $3.50 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,792.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $651.39 or 0.01872195 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.94 or 0.00468322 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001459 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004627 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 58% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

