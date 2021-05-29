BitTube 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,332.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0081 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a market cap of $2.52 million and $5,332.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 310,893,426 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

