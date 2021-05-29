BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.25

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $4.12. BlackRock Capital Investment shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 557,031 shares traded.

BKCC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $304.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.25.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $10.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,747,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941,544 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,393,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after buying an additional 1,407,594 shares during the last quarter. 30.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKCC)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

