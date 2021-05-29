BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the April 29th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BTZ stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $15.09. 133,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,702. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $15.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is an increase from BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,967,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,923,000 after acquiring an additional 94,229 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,728,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,426,000 after acquiring an additional 103,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,352,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $19,854,000 after acquiring an additional 36,571 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $10,637,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 696,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

