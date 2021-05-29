BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 597,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.69% of Vulcan Materials worth $1,721,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 11,839.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMC opened at $183.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $107.00 and a 52-week high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.