BLAST Price Tops $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. One BLAST coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $26,121.46 and approximately $7.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BLAST has traded down 17.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008991 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000137 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 77.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000020 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

