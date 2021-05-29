Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $286.31

Bloomsbury Publishing plc (LON:BMY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 286.31 ($3.74) and traded as high as GBX 318 ($4.15). Bloomsbury Publishing shares last traded at GBX 318 ($4.15), with a volume of 38,170 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £259.52 million and a PE ratio of 21.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 303.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 286.31.

About Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY)

Bloomsbury Publishing plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers books and digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for the United Kingdom and Eire professionals; and consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions.

