BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 131,081 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,081 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Americold Realty Trust worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,225,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,382,000 after acquiring an additional 797,632 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,435,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,611,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,792,000 after acquiring an additional 499,041 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,241,000 after acquiring an additional 440,524 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,058,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,849,000 after acquiring an additional 281,924 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. TheStreet downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of COLD opened at $38.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -760.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 68.22%.

In other news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 7,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $266,165.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,264.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,839 shares of company stock worth $1,847,970. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

