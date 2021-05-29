BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 37,008 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 263,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $118,366,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 212.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,757,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,685,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,365,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,991 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,721,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,917,000 after acquiring an additional 630,018 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,730,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,493,000 after acquiring an additional 546,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.34%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MPW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.90.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

