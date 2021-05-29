BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was upgraded by research analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BNPQY. Exane BNP Paribas reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of BNP Paribas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BNP Paribas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

BNPQY traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $34.49. 300,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $86.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.70.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

