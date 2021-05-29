Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.67

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as high as C$0.97. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$0.97, with a volume of 2,995,958 shares changing hands.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Cowen downgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.67.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

