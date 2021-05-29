BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of BWA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.29. 1,285,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,593. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13. BorgWarner has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $54.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.29. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 75.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $939,192.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,416.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Volker Weng sold 2,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $139,463.43. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,033 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,505. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

