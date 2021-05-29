Boston Partners Lowers Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 668,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,260 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.30% of Huntsman worth $19,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 150,576.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 324,194 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 1,241.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 52,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 48,162 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 57,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 891,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,414,000 after purchasing an additional 181,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.82.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

