Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.61.

BSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In related news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $155,417.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,990 shares of company stock worth $2,999,086. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

