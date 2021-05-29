Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,410,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,136,766,000 after buying an additional 2,079,793 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,803,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $555,789,000 after buying an additional 180,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,766,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $553,403,000 after buying an additional 149,676 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,421,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,278,000 after buying an additional 725,743 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,833,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,150,000 after buying an additional 598,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

BMY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $65.72. 6,356,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,892,683. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $54.07 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.43%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

