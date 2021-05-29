Brokerages Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will post $71.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.10 million and the lowest is $68.80 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $65.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full year sales of $284.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $289.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $272.10 million, with estimates ranging from $270.50 million to $273.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of BY stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $891.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90. Byline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $23.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Yohanan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 43.3% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 672,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after purchasing an additional 17,418 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the period. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

