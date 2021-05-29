BTMX (BTMX) Trading Down 17.2% This Week

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00072828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.43 or 0.00842041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.56 or 0.08699584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00087459 BTC.

About BTMX

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using US dollars.

