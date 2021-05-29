Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.36.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $394,682,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,702 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth about $89,134,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $44.54 on Friday. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average is $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 2.42.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The company’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

