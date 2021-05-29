Burger Swap (BURGER) Market Capitalization Hits $69.22 Million

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. Burger Swap has a market cap of $69.22 million and $21.67 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for about $5.73 or 0.00016791 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00072828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.43 or 0.00842041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.56 or 0.08699584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00087459 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,451,423 coins and its circulating supply is 12,076,423 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

