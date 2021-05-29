Bytom (BTM) Reaches Market Cap of $113.63 Million

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. In the last week, Bytom has traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0793 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $113.63 million and approximately $23.96 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00487853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000635 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,680,431,400 coins and its circulating supply is 1,433,146,469 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.