Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stake Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,890 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Cadence Design Systems worth $53,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,598,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,465,613,000 after purchasing an additional 324,117 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,978,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,066,000 after buying an additional 150,888 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,199,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $845,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643,533 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,095,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,891,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,482,000 after purchasing an additional 100,642 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total value of $141,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 103,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,574,622.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total value of $6,073,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,434,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,902 shares of company stock worth $56,863,950 in the last ninety days. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CDNS stock opened at $126.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.91. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.75 and a 52-week high of $149.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

