Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.82

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.82 and traded as high as $15.94. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 147,792 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.82.

Get Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $163,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY)

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.