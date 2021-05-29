Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) versus NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Critical Contrast

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Mining and NN Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining 23.02% 12.57% 7.87% NN Group N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Capstone Mining and NN Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $453.76 million 4.16 $12.56 million N/A N/A NN Group $22.92 billion 0.70 $2.20 billion N/A N/A

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of NN Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Capstone Mining and NN Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 0 8 0 3.00 NN Group 0 5 5 0 2.50

Capstone Mining presently has a consensus target price of $1.37, suggesting a potential downside of 70.29%. Given Capstone Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than NN Group.

Volatility & Risk

Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NN Group has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capstone Mining beats NN Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 70% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products. The company also provides various asset management products; advisory services; banking services, including mortgage loans, savings products, bank annuities, consumer lending, and retail investment products, as well as payment services; mortgage administration and management services; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporations, retail customers, and institutional customers directly, as well as through agents, securities houses, and banks. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

