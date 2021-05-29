Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CUPUF remained flat at $$14.25 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543. Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.
Caribbean Utilities Company Profile
