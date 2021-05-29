Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CUPUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CUPUF remained flat at $$14.25 on Friday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543. Caribbean Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.99 and a 52-week high of $16.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

Caribbean Utilities Company Profile

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. generates and distributes electricity in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands. The company generates electricity using diesel. As of December 31, 2020, it's installed generating capacity is 161 MW. It also operates 8 transformer substations with approximately 476 miles of land-based high-voltage transmission and distribution lines, and 15 miles of high-voltage submarine cable.

