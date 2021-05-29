Carrefour (EPA:CA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.89

Carrefour SA (EPA:CA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €14.89 ($17.52) and traded as high as €16.69 ($19.63). Carrefour shares last traded at €16.60 ($19.52), with a volume of 5,539,450 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on shares of Carrefour and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Carrefour currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.27 ($20.32).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €16.14 and its 200-day moving average is €14.89.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

