CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.15 Million

Brokerages forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will report $6.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.10 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $2.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $25.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.40 million to $26.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $31.58 million, with estimates ranging from $28.79 million to $35.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%. The business had revenue of $5.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million.

CASI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $223.68 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.14.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,006,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,618,000 after purchasing an additional 176,494 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,231,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,832,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,092,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

