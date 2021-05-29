Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 34,995 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,995 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $61,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.58. 307,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.89. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $227.82.

