CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.64

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$64.64 and traded as high as C$68.92. CCL Industries shares last traded at C$68.17, with a volume of 209,949 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Pi Financial increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price target on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$77.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$69.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40.

In other news, Senior Officer Kamal Chandrakant Kotecha sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.72, for a total value of C$111,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at C$637,938. Also, Senior Officer Sean Washchuk sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total value of C$531,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,857 shares in the company, valued at C$4,268,133. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,300 shares of company stock worth $9,040,437.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

