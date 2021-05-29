Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $34.09

Shares of Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 34.09 ($0.45) and traded as high as GBX 41.60 ($0.54). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 41.60 ($0.54), with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34.09. The company has a market capitalization of £61.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.41%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

