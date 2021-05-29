Centaur Price Hits $0.0045 on Major Exchanges (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Centaur has a total market capitalization of $5.74 million and $922,149.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Centaur has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Centaur coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Centaur alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00072905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.53 or 0.00857172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.58 or 0.08782017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00087560 BTC.

Centaur Coin Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,276,208,333 coins. Centaur’s official message board is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.