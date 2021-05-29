CheesecakeSwap Token Price Tops $0.63 (CCAKE)

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CheesecakeSwap Token has a total market cap of $1.14 million and approximately $211,671.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00319345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00196637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00797422 BTC.

CheesecakeSwap Token Profile

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 1,884,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,806,114 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

CheesecakeSwap Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CheesecakeSwap Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CheesecakeSwap Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CheesecakeSwap Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

