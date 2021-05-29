Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $280.52

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 280.52 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 289.50 ($3.78). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 276 ($3.61), with a volume of 82,031 shares.

The company has a market cap of £414.40 million and a P/E ratio of 19.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.84, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 279.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 280.52.

Get Chesnara alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of GBX 14.29 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Chesnara’s previous dividend of $7.65. Chesnara’s payout ratio is presently 157.14%.

In other news, insider David Rimmington sold 31,795 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.57), for a total transaction of £86,800.35 ($113,405.21).

About Chesnara (LON:CSN)

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.