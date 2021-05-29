Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVH) Short Interest Update

Chilco River Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of CRVH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. 52,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,922. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Chilco River has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

Chilco River Company Profile

Chilco River Holdings, Inc operates the Bruce Hotel and Casino in Lima in Peru. The company is based in Sheridan, Wyoming.

