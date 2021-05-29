China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIWT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CIWT stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. China Industrial Waste Management has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.83.

Get China Industrial Waste Management alerts:

China Industrial Waste Management Company Profile

China Industrial Waste Management, Inc provides environmental services and solutions in northeastern China. The company collects, stores, treats, disposes, and recycles industrial solid waste through incineration and/or landfill, physical and/or chemical treatment, material processing, packaging, analysis, and storage.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for China Industrial Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Industrial Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.