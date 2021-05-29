China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the April 29th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 282.9 days.
Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock remained flat at $$4.60 during trading hours on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.
About China Pacific Insurance (Group)
Featured Story: Street Name
Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.