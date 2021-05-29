China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) Short Interest Update

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHPXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 226,300 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the April 29th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 282.9 days.

Shares of China Pacific Insurance (Group) stock remained flat at $$4.60 during trading hours on Friday. China Pacific Insurance has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

Get China Pacific Insurance (Group) alerts:

About China Pacific Insurance (Group)

China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Life and Health Insurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company offers life, health, and accident insurance products, etc.; liability insurance; credit and guarantee insurance; short-term health insurance and casualty insurance; property insurance; agricultural insurance; and individual and group pension and annuity products, as well as insurance funds investment and reinsurance services.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pacific Insurance (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.