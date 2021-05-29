China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) Short Interest Up 78.2% in May

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRHKY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 78.2% from the April 29th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Resources Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRHKY remained flat at $$17.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282. China Resources Beer has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $18.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.06.

China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells beer products under the Snow and Heineken brands. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 70 breweries in 25 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions in Mainland China. The company was formerly known as China Resources Enterprise, Limited and changed its name to China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited in October 2015.

