Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.18.

Shares of PXD opened at $152.19 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $76.58 and a 1-year high of $175.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.39 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.40, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares in the company, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.