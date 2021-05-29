Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 6,166 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Cigna Investments Inc. New decreased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 671.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DD opened at $84.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.01 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its 200 day moving average is $74.54. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

